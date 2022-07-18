Wacken Open Air 2022 Will Be Cashless

The prestigious Wacken Open Air Festival will take place in Wacken, Germany from August 4th to August 6th. Organizers issued the following update via social media earlier today:

"Dear Metalheads,

This year we will introduce a big innovation at the W:O:A - Cashless Payment - at the whole festival.

This means there will be no more paying with cash! From now on you will pay with your festival wristband which has an RFID chip attached to it.

No more trips to the ATM, less chance of losing your cash at the festival and there’ll be shorter waiting times at the bar!

You can already add funds on your wristband via our online portal cashless.wacken.com.

All info, including a comprehensive FAQ, can be found here."

After announcing the lineup for W:O:A 2022 over a year ago, yesterday, festival organizers advised ticketholders of the following change in bands appearing:

"Due to medical problems, Limp Bizkit unfortunately cannot participate in Wacken Open Air 2022 as planned. The band cancels their complete European tour, because singer Fred Durst has to undergo medical examinations and is not allowed to go on tour, on the advice of his doctor.

We will let you know as soon as possible how this will affect the running order - our booking team is working at full speed!

We wish Fred a speedy recovery!"

All information about Wacken Open Air can be found at this location.