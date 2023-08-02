Wacken Open Air 2023: New Video Reports Show Dire Conditions At Rain-Drenched Metal Festival

The 32nd edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival kicks off this week, but heavy rains are posing challenges. This morning, August 2, organizers checked in with the following update:

"Dear metal heads, We tried everything possible, but unfortunately, we can’t leave any more people on Holy Ground. There's no other way. We have a new Q&A with regular updates - here we answer the most important questions. Please keep checking our official channels. A big shout out to the entire crew, the authorities and everyone currently doing everything to make W:O:A 23 possible. And of course to the people from the area for their massive solidarity with the metalheads. Our friends at MagentaTV and MagentaMusik will be streaming as much content as possible. There are absolutely no parking options for day-visitors who only want to visit the village for the W:O:A. In addition to the general arrival stop for the festival, Metalheads without bands should also not visit the village of Wacken. There is generally no parking available. The shuttles and public transport are equally full and on the verge of overload. Be sure to avoid visiting the village. It's just not possible."

Watch two video reports (in German) below, as well as a message from Wacken Open Air promoter Thomas Jensen, below: