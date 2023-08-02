Wacken Open Air Organizers Close Festival Site Due To Weather Conditions, Co-Founder THOMAS JENSEN Issues Video Statement - "We Can't Have Any More People On Holy Ground"

The 32nd edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival kicks off this week, but heavy rains are posing challenges. Following is the intial statement issued by festival organizers:

"All journeys to Wacken Open Air with motor vehicles of all kinds must be stopped with immediate effect.

Due to the ongoing difficult weather situation, and with the additional amount of rain in the last 24 hours, the resulting condition of the camping areas, event areas and access roads unfortunately means that no more motor vehicles can enter the camping area, without risking the safety and security of those on site.

Therefore, all metalheads in motor vehicles of all kinds are urged to cancel their trip to Wacken if already en route, or not to start at all. This applies until the end of the festival.

For those vehicles that are already currently in the immediate vicinity of the festival at the "Holy Ground“, we continue to make every effort to get you on site. We are currently clarifying further information on how to handle your tickets and will announce it as soon as possible.

We are very sad to have to make this difficult decision - for the first time in the history of W:O:A."

On the morning of August 2nd, they checked in with the following update:

"Dear metal heads,

We tried everything possible, but unfortunately, we can’t leave any more people on Holy Ground. There's no other way.

We have a new Q&A with regular updates - here we answer the most important questions. Please keep checking our official channels.

A big shout out to the entire crew, the authorities and everyone currently doing everything to make W:O:A 23 possible. And of course to the people from the area for their massive solidarity with the metalheads.

Our friends at MagentaTV and MagentaMusik will be streaming as much content as possible.

There are absolutely no parking options for day-visitors who only want to visit the village for the W:O:A. In addition to the general arrival stop for the festival,

Metalheads without bands should also not visit the village of Wacken. There is generally no parking available. The shuttles and public transport are equally full and on the verge of overload.

Be sure to avoid visiting the village. It's just not possible."