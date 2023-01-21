Wacken TV Shares W:O:A 2022 Live Footage Of VENDED Featuring Sons Of SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR And SHAWN CRAHAN

The clip below features vocalist Griffin Taylor, son of Slipknot's Corey Taylor, and drummer Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan, performing with their band Vended at Wacken Open Air 2022 on the W:E:T Stage in 2022.

Songs featured include "Burn My Misery", "Asylum" and "Antibody".

In November 2022, Vended releassed a video for crushing new track, "Overall", which you can stream here.

Regarding the new song, frontman Griffin Taylor informs: “'Overall' is a song about getting trapped in your own head and having your thoughts self-sabotage you. And how sometimes YOU are the only person who can help yourself get out of that headspace. “I salt the wound myself” has a double meaning; you either feel the pain from bad thoughts, or you lean into it and embrace them."

The five piece spent their summer on the European summer festival circuit, rocking a capacity house at the UK's Bloodstock festival, where they shot the video for "Ded To Me", then closed out September back on US turf for a string of shows with In Flames and Fit For An Autopsy, as well as sets at Aftershock in Sacramento and Louisville's Louder Than Life.