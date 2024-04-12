WAGE WAR Announce Stigma Album, Share "NAIL5" Music Video

Wage War - Briton Bond [lead vocals], Cody Quistad [rhythm guitar, clean vocals], Seth Blake [lead guitar], Chris Gaylord [bass], and Stephen Kluesener [drums] - have entered their world domination era.

Today, the Florida band has announced its fifth album Stigma. It arrives digitally on June 21 via Fearless Records, while the physical version will land in stores on September 6. Pre-order it here.

Last month, the band shared the new video for the new single "Magnetic". They are following with the video for "NAIL5". Find both clips below.

"NAIL5" comes in hot with subtle synths, cool and unexpected vocal tricks, chunky, industrial-inspired riffs, and undeniable ferocity. The song is erected on a groove that will have you nodding your head. Wage War continue to experiment with their sound, and fans and new listeners will be happy to ride sidecar as the band takes thrilling and unpredictable sonic twists and turns.

"'NAIL5' is a tribute to our fifth album and continuing to push the envelope in every way, and in this instance, the heavy side," the band says. "We took the elements that we loved from our past discography and turned it all the way up. The message: You're either in or you're in the way."

Stigma tracklisting:

"The Show's About To Start"

"Self Sacrifice"

"Magnetic"

"NAIL5"

"Blur"

"Tombstone"

"Happy Hunting"

"Hellbent"

"In My Blood"

"Is This How It Ends?"

"NAIL5" video:

"Magnetic" video:

Wage War will kick off their spring 2024 co-headline tour with Nothing More on Tuesday, April 16 in Charlotte, NC. The trek runs through Friday, May 17 in Indianapolis, IN.