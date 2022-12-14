WAKE To Join KHEMMIS And CONJURER On Deceiver North America Tour 2023
December 14, 2022, a day ago
Canada’s Wake will support Khemmis on their upcoming Deceiver North America Tour 2023! The three-week run will commence on April 27th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and close on May 20th at Portland, Oregon. Additional support will be provided by Conjurer.
Comments guitarist Rob LaChance, "We're thrilled to join our friends in Khemmis and crushers Conjurer for the Deceiver North America Tour 2023. I cannot think of a tour that we've done with a more diverse, unique, and riff-centric package than this one. Show up, bang that head, and have your skull caved in by a metric ton of heavy riffs!''
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10:00 AM local time.
Dates:
April
27 – Minneapolis, MN – Studio B @ Skyway Theatre
28 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club
29 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
30 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry
May
2 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
3 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
4 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
5 – Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch
6 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10 – Murfreesboro, TN – White Oak Music Hall
11 – Dallas, TX – Amplified
12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
13 – Austin, TX – Parish
15 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground
16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room
17 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
19 – Seattle, WA – Substation
20 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
(Photo - Cole Hadley)