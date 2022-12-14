WAKE To Join KHEMMIS And CONJURER On Deceiver North America Tour 2023

Canada’s Wake will support Khemmis on their upcoming Deceiver North America Tour 2023! The three-week run will commence on April 27th in Minneapolis, Minnesota and close on May 20th at Portland, Oregon. Additional support will be provided by Conjurer.

Comments guitarist Rob LaChance, "We're thrilled to join our friends in Khemmis and crushers Conjurer for the Deceiver North America Tour 2023. I cannot think of a tour that we've done with a more diverse, unique, and riff-centric package than this one. Show up, bang that head, and have your skull caved in by a metric ton of heavy riffs!''

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 16 at 10:00 AM local time.

Dates:

April

27 – Minneapolis, MN – Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

28 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s Rock Club

29 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

30 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

May

2 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

3 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

4 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

5 – Brooklyn, NY – The Monarch

6 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10 – Murfreesboro, TN – White Oak Music Hall

11 – Dallas, TX – Amplified

12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

13 – Austin, TX – Parish

15 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

17 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

19 – Seattle, WA – Substation

20 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

(Photo - Cole Hadley)