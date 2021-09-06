WALTARI Enlist MARCO HIETALA, LORDI, BEAST IN BLACK, THE 69 EYES Members To Guest On 30th Anniversary Album

In 2021, Waltari are celebrating their 30th anniversary of their very first space journey in true style.

This means that even though a best-of compilation might be in order on such an occasion, they weren’t themselves if they hadn't cooked up something special. The band noticed it was 30 years since the release of Monk-Punk and are not going to honor the anniversary with a special album.

They revisited material from all creative phases, choosing some of their finest songs (plus one new track) to give them an overhaul with the help of like-minded musicians from every stripe. Be it Sami yoik duo Angelit or electro hip hop stars Bomfunk MC ́s, German industrial pioneer Jürgen Engler from Die Krupps or other countrymen of theirs such as former Nightwish bass player and vocalist Marco Hietala, humppa legends Eläkeläiset as well as Korpiklaani front man Jonne, The 69 Eyes singer Jyrki, German crossover newcomers April Art, Mr. Lordi himself and his band plus members from Skyclad, Amberian Dawn, Hanoi Rocks, Negative and Beast In Black.

On November 26 the special album will be released.

Tracklisting:

“Merry Go Round” (feat. Jürgen Engler)

“Below Zero 2021” (feat. Marco Hietala)

“Skyline” (Remix by Bomfunk MC’s)

“Ehtoopuolella” (feat. Eläkeläiset)

“So Fine 2021” (feat. Kevin Ridley and Youth Choirs Sykkii and n.u.k.u.

“Step Outside” (feat. Angelit)

“In The Cradle 2021” (feat. Jonne Järvelä and Jyrki 69)

“Misty Man 2021” (feat. Niki)

“Lights On 2021” (feat. Lordi)

“The Stage 2021” (feat. Tampere All Stars)

“Helsinki 2021” (feat. April Art)

(Cover photo and top photo by Jani Mahkonen / Cover layout by Aino Korpinen)