WARBRINGER Announce 2025 North American Co-Headline Tour With ALLEGAEON; Support Comes From SKELETAL REMAINS And SUMMONING THE LICH

Modern thrash titans, Warbringer, recently announced their new album, Wrath And Ruin, out March 14 via Napalm Records, with the release of cataclysmic single, “A Better World”.

Today, the band returns to sound the beacon, announcing their upcoming North American co-headline tour with death metal stalwarts Allegaeon. Featuring support from Skeletal Remains and Summoning The Lich, "The Vortex of Violence Tour" kicks off March 18 in San Diego, CA, pillaging through several major cities including Montreal, QC, Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL and Denver, CO before concluding the campaign of carnage in Los Angeles, CA on April 12.

About the tour, frontman Jon Kevill says: “We are announcing our first run of 2025, where we will be raining down Wrath and Ruin across the USA and Canada! We will be joined by a full arsenal of vicious brutality with Allegaeon, Skeletal Remains, and Summoning The Lich providing fire support. We will be playing new songs as well as old live favorites, and we will be going all gas no brakes every night, as you’ve come to expect. Get down to the show, mosh like there’s no tomorrow, and enter the Vortex of Violence!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17 at 9 AM, PST/12 PM, EST. For more information, visit the band's official website.

Tour dates:

March

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

22 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater

23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

26 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's

28 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

29 - Brooklyn, NY - Woodshop

30 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

31 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

April

1 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

3 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

4 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

5 - Denver, CO - HQ

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

11 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

On Wrath And Ruin, Warbringer continues their furious assault against the powers that be with eight new explosive rippers lyrically focused on inspiring listeners to recognize strength in numbers and actualize their class power. The bonus CD, included with the 2CD and digital versions of the album, boasts 15 incendiary live versions of fan favorites recorded along their "Ravaging Europe 2023” tour. The album features pristine production by Mark Lewis, famous for his work with Cannibal Corpse, Trivium, and The Black Dahlia Murder, mastering by Justin Shturtz (Testament, Sepultura, Machine Head), and album art by the legendary Andreas Marschall (Kreator, Obituary, and In Flames).

Wrath And Ruin’s destructive opening duo of “The Sword And The Cross” and “A Better World” quickly kick the gates of cataclysm open with broodingly dark guitar work and virtuosic precision. Frontman John Kevill’s passionate proclamations are as potent as ever, mocking those who scoffed at clear harbingers of societal collapse with their misguided optimism. “Neuromancer” rides low and steady with blast master Carlos Cruz putting some serious stank on an irresistible battle vest fist pumper. “The Jackhammer” sees the band explode into a frenzy with chaotic riffage and ear splitting pinch dives. “Through A Glass, Darkly” indulges in deliciously gothic chord work and melodic leads embellishing Kevill’s already hellish vocal fry. “Strike From The Sky” is trademark thrash excellence quickly followed by the atmospheric, true cult epic “Cage Of Air,” with its tensely ornate dueling guitars on full display. Album closer “The Last Of My Kind” continues this dark gothic path with syncopated octave runs dancing around tightly dueling melodeath riffage. Wrath And Ruin sees Warbringer indulging in the darker elements of their sound, for an uncompromising and unflinching exploration of life’s most bitter pills.

Wrath And Ruin will be available in the following formats:

- 2CD Digisleeve

- 1-LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1-LP Gatefold Marbled Vinyl w/ 12inch Booklet + Slipmat (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 300)

- CD + Shirt Bundle (Napalm Records mail order only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order Wrath And Ruin here.

Wrath And Ruin tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Sword And The Cross"

"A Better World"

"Neuromancer"

"The Jackhammer"

"Through A Glass, Darkly"

"Strike From The Sky"

"Cage Of Air"

"The Last of My Kind"

CD 2:

"Firepower Kills" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"The Black Hand Reaches Out" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"Crushed Beneath The Tracks" (Live in Nantes, France - April 20th, 2023)

"Living Weapon" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"Woe To The Vanquished" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"Living In A Whirlwind" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

Guitar Solo / "Outer Reaches" (Live in Nantes, France - April 20th, 2023)

"Shellfire" (Live in Munich, Germany - April 5th, 2023

"Descending Blade" (Live in Krakow, Poland - April 4th, 2023)

"Hunter-Seeker" (Live in Krakow, Poland - April 4th, 2023)

"Defiance Of Fate" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"Silhouettes" (Live in Nantes, France - April 20th, 2023)

"Remain Violent" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"Combat Shock" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"Total War" (Live in Budapest, Hungary - April 7th, 2023)

"A Better World" video:

Warbringer is:

John Kevill - Vocals

Adam Carroll - Guitar

Carlos Cruz - Drums

Chase Becker - Gui

Chase Bryant - Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca)