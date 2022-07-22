WARBRINGER Announce West Coast Tour Dates With HEATHEN And MISFIRE
California modern thrash metal heavy hitters, Warbringer, have announced a string of headlining shows on the West Coast this September.
Having recently wrapped up a spring US tour supporting the legendary Max & Iggor Cavalera, Warbringer will kick off the 18-date headline trek on September 13 in Fresno, CA, and concluding in West Hollywood, CA at the iconic Whisky-A-Go-Go on October 1. Joining the band on these dates are old-school melodic thrashers Heathen and pummeling Chicago trio Misfire.
Speaking about the newly announced live shows, frontman John Kevill states: "This September, Warbringer is finally hitting the Western USA in support of Weapons Of Tomorrow. It’s been way too long, and the band is fired up as hell to get out there and bang some heads. The bill this time includes none other than legendary Bay Area thrashers Heathen, as well as Misfire. It’s looking like it will be a fantastic tour that will bring some serious riffs to the stage. Can’t wait to get back out there, and looking forward to seeing all of you raging at the shows."
Tour dates:
September
13 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium
15 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
16 - Portland, OR - Mano Oculta PDX
17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
19 - Denver, CO - HQ
21 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar
22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective
23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
26 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
30 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut
October
1 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go
(Photo - Alex Solca)