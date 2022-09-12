WARBRINGER Reveal New Music Video For "Crushed Beneath The Tracks"

In celebration of their west coast US headline tour kicking off tomorrow, SoCal modern thrash metal frontrunners, Warbringer, just dropped a brand new music video for the Weapons Of Tomorrow album favourite, "Crushed Beneath The Tracks". The unrelenting, grooving burner can now be experienced with an equally high-energy visual.

Warbringer's string of headline dates - featuring support from both Heathen and Misfire - will kick off tomorrow in Fresno, CA, and conclude in West Hollywood, CA at the iconic Whisky-A-Go-Go on October 1. Tickets are on sale now - check local venues for details.

Drummer Carlos Cruz states: "Warbringer is ecstatic to return to the road with our upcoming “US Unraveling” headline tour in support of our latest album, Weapons Of Tomorrow! It’s been over two years since the album’s release and the band is long overdue to perform these songs live on the west coast! We wanted to do something cool for the fans and film a new music video for the album’s heaviest song, 'Crushed Beneath The Tracks'! Thanks to director Juan Rodriguez (Haze Grey Pictures) and his team for collaborating with us to create wicked visuals for such a neck-breaking track! We’ll be performing it every night on tour, so spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”

Speaking about the live shows, frontman John Kevill stated: "This September, Warbringer is finally hitting the Western USA in support of Weapons Of Tomorrow. It’s been way too long, and the band is fired up as hell to get out there and bang some heads. The bill this time includes none other than legendary Bay Area thrashers Heathen, as well as Misfire. It’s looking like it will be a fantastic tour that will bring some serious riffs to the stage. Can’t wait to get back out there, and looking forward to seeing all of you raging at the shows."

Tour dates:

September

13 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

14 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium

15 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

16 - Portland, OR - Mano Oculta PDX

17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

19 - Denver, CO - HQ

21 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar

22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective

23 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

24 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Anaheim, CA - Doll Hut

October

1 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go

(Photo - Alex Solca)