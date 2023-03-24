WARBRINGER Reveal "Unraveling" Music Video; European Tour Kicks Off Today

Just in time to celebrate today's launch of their European tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason, SoCal modern thrash metal frontrunners, Warbringer, have revealed a brand new music video for the Weapons Of Tomorrow burner, "Unraveling". Bang your head to this action-packed, gritty new visual, filmed, produced and edited by Juan Rodriguez with Roberto Maqueos.

Drummer Carlos Cruz states: "Road Warriors! We’re excited to release this new music video for 'Unraveling', capturing the chaos of all of you heavy metal maniacs going OFF at a Warbringer show! Thank you to Juan and Roberto for once again joining the madness to collaborate on another killer video, and a major thanks to all of YOU for thrashing with us! The anarchy continues overseas on our 'Ravaging Europe 2023' tour with Evil Invaders, Schizophrenia and Mason! Check the dates, spread the word and we’ll see you in the circle pit!”

(Photo - Alex Solca)