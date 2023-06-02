WARDRUNA Composer EINAR SELVIK's "Voluspá" (Live With Orchestra) Now Available On Digital Platforms

After publishing the video of Einar Selvik performing Voluspá live with orchestra (see below), many people have requested this recording to become available on streaming platforms. The song is now available on all digital platforms here.

This version of the famous Old Norse poem was accompanied by Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Edvard Grieg Choir and conducted by Edward Gardner. The performance was part of the TV-broadcasted opening concert of Bergen International Festival 2020 in Grieghallen Bergen, Norway. The orchestral arrangements was done by Einar Selvik and Arne Sandvoll.

Einar Selvik comments: "In my early teenage years I vividly envisioned me performing my own music together with this orchestra, in this room and on this very festival. Since then it has been a recurring image in my mind and 20 or so years later, it manifested into reality. Needless to say that I am both proud and happy to release this six minute musical milestone in my life!"