WARDRUNA Launch Second Video Trailer For First Flight Of The White Raven Virtual Release Show

Following the release of their fifth album Kvitravn, traditional Nordic folk outfit Wardruna welcomes viewers to join them for a virtual record release show. Seeking to reconnect audiences from around the globe and to reimagine the Wardruna experience in a bold new way, the stream will take place Friday, March 26 at 12 PM, PT / 3 PM, ET from Oslo, Norway. A second trailer for the event has been released. Watch two trailers below:

Those joining the event will be able to experience Wardruna’s idiosyncratic, authentic, and extraordinary stage performances that transcend borders, time, language and musical genres with premiere performances of songs taken from Kvitravn alongside their earlier works, all set in a special surrounding arranged specifically for this event. Tickets will go on sale starting this Friday, February 5 at 10:00 AM CET along with additional merch options exclusive to the stream here.

Out now via By Norse Music and Sony Music/Columbia Records, Kvitravn (“White Raven”) marks a distinct evolution in Wardruna's sound. The album features a broad selection of both traditional and historical instruments and guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, spearheaded by Kirsten Bråten Berg, one of the most important custodians of Norwegian traditional song. Throughout its eleven songs, Kvitravn illuminates Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norse spiritual concepts, and the relation between sage and songs.

Kvitravn has made an impressive worldwide debut, charting in several Top 10 Charts across the world.

Tracklisting (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

“Kvitravn” video:

"Grá" video: