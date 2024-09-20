WARDRUNA Set January Release For Birna Album; "Himinndotter" Music Video Posted

Wardruna return with their sixth album, Birna, on January 24 via Sony Music/By Norse Music. The 10-song collection offers another powerful exploration of, and contemplation on, the natural world, with visionary composer Einar Selvik searching for the voice of the bear.

A preview of the 2025 album arrives with today’s release of “Himinndotter” and its accompanying video. Filmed in Norway’s Rondane National Park, renowned for its rugged landscape and free-roaming reindeer, the dramatic landscape is the perfect backdrop for the Tuukka Koski-directed video.

“’Himinndotter’ (Sky-daughter) is part of a six-song exploration of the bear on our upcoming album, Birna (She-bear),” Selvik shares. “The title plays on the globally common notion of the bears’ mythical origin as a celestial being. ‘Himinndotter’ also features a guest appearance from the Norwegian choir, Koret Artemis.”

The heartbeat of the dormant bear, around nine beats per minute, can be felt throughout Birna. This cyclical process, so embedded both in nature and the worldview of older cultures, drives Selvik’s every creative work. Birna nurtures the insight that has been at the core of Selvik’s philosophy from the beginning: sowing new seeds whilst strengthening old roots.

Birna was written and recorded over a three year period with music by Selvik and longtime collaborator/vocalist Linda-Fay Hella, and lyrics solely written by Selvik. Performers on the album, in addition to Hella and Selvik, include Eilif Gundersen (bukkehorn, lur, flute, backing vocals), HC Dalgaard (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Sondre Veland (percussion, backing vocals), John Stenersen (mora-harp) and Arne Sandvoll (percussion, backing vocals).

Wardruna will simultaneously release Live At The Acropolis on DVD/Blu-Ray. Featuring a September 2023 performance from the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the film includes the full show with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Birna and Live At The Acropolis pre-orders are available here, with the new album available on limited-edition vinyl, CD and digitally.

Birna cover, photo by Tuukka Koski with artwork by Øivind A. Myksvoll.

Birna tracklisting:

"Hertan"

"Birna"

"Ljos til Jord"

"Dvaledraumar"

"Jord til Ljos"

"Himinndotter"

"Hibjørnen"

"Skuggehesten"

"Tretale"

"Lyfjaberg"

"Hertan" video:

"Lyfjaberg" video:

From the Runaljod album trilogy (2009, 2013, 2016), exploring old Norse myths, traditions, and language through the 24 proto-Norse runes, the sound of Wardruna evolved and blended into the stripped down, acoustic compositions on Skald (2018). The group’s most recent album, Kvitravn (White-Raven) (2021), explored Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, animism, and the act of creation – the ever-interchanging prolific relationship between the skaldic poet and nature itself. The record charted in 13 countries, including #1 in Canada and Austria, and #2 in Germany. Wardruna has performed at multiple manmade historical locations including Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Acropolis, Bulgaria’s Ancient Theater of Philipoppolis, as well as locations set amidst natural wonders such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Alongside his work with Wardruna, Einar Selvik has composed music for large tv and game productions such as “Vikings” and “Assassin’s Creed – Valhalla,” he gives tutorials and lectures on Old Norse literature, musicology, instruments and philosophy, and he has worked with renowned artists such as Mari Boine, Tina Guo, Matoma and Eivør, including appearances on Norwegian, Danish and Polish national television.

(Photo - Morten Munthe)