WARFIELD Aim For The Teutonic Thrash Metal Throne And Sign With Napalm Records; "Tie The Rope" Music Video Posted

German Teutonic thrash metal trio, Warfield, are ready to start a new chapter and walk right into battle with Napalm Records in alliance. With their decade-long dedication to their idols, Tom Angelripper, Jeff Hanneman and Dave Lombardo, the three know how to play tight with brutal shredding riffs and rapid speed beats. Today, Warfield is pleased to announce that they’ve signed a worldwide contract with the premier rock and metal label.

In early 2012, the band introduced their own thrash tornado to the scene. The speed and anger from German genre-heroes like Sodom and Kreator mesmerized the band from day one – and now it's time to pay tribute. In 2016 and 2017, Warfield played many shows alongside both recognized and rising bands at Taunus Metal Meeting, such as Iron Kobra, Warrant and Evil Invaders, as well as Metallergrillen with Tankard and Bay Area thrash legends Exodus. In 2018, the trio released their debut album, Wrecking Command, with ten skull-crushing songs.

Call your chiropractor - Warfield has arrived with breakneck force!

Warfield state about signing with Napalm Records: “This is happening! We are more than proud to announce that Warfield has officially signed with Napalm Records. After over a decade of pouring our souls into this band, this is very special to us. We also want to take this opportunity to genuinely thank all the people who supported us along the way. We can't wait to let you all know what we have in store for you. Are you ready for this?”

Senior A&R Sebastian Münch says about Warfield: “Warfield creates the same feelings you get when you listen to Kreator, Sodom or Destruction for the very first time! Warfield are lethal, authentic and surprisingly fresh! We are incredibly proud to join forces with Warfield from the metal stronghold Kaiserslautern!”

Watch the official video for “Tie The Rope”:

Warfield live:

November

16 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Pardubická Gilotina

January

18 - Ohmbach, Germany - Ohmkrach Festival

June

27 - Weinheim, Germany - 30 Jahre Café Central Festival

Warfield is:

Johannes Clemens- vocals, bass

Matthias Clemens- guitars

Dominik Marx - drums

(Photo - Salina Damer)