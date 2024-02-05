WARKINGS Debut "The Rite" Lyric Video

Warkings have revealed a new lyric video for their track, “The Rite”, from their top 10 charting latest album, Morgana (2022).

Having previously toured with the likes of PowerWolf and Feuerschwanz, as well as performing at many important rock and metal festivals like this year’s 70000 Tons of Metal cruise in the US, the warriors are currently gearing up for their very first European headline tour. The fast-selling For King and Crown Tour 2024 kicks off in Vienna next month, and label mates Hammer King, Victorius and Dragony, as well as Winterstorm, will provide support. This potent lineup will wage battle across Austria, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Check out the lyric video for “The Rite” below and make sure to get your tickets for the upcoming tour before it’s too late – the first dates are already selling out.

Get your tickets for Warking's European tour here.

For King and Crown Tour 2024:

March

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

April

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

14 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Essen, Germany - Turock

27 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

28 - Harlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

Warkings are:

Tribune - War Chant

Crusader - Steelwing

Spartan - War Drums

Viking - Battle Axe

Morgana le Fay - Unholy Evocations

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)