WARKINGS Debut "The Rite" Lyric Video
February 5, 2024, an hour ago
Warkings have revealed a new lyric video for their track, “The Rite”, from their top 10 charting latest album, Morgana (2022).
Having previously toured with the likes of PowerWolf and Feuerschwanz, as well as performing at many important rock and metal festivals like this year’s 70000 Tons of Metal cruise in the US, the warriors are currently gearing up for their very first European headline tour. The fast-selling For King and Crown Tour 2024 kicks off in Vienna next month, and label mates Hammer King, Victorius and Dragony, as well as Winterstorm, will provide support. This potent lineup will wage battle across Austria, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Check out the lyric video for “The Rite” below and make sure to get your tickets for the upcoming tour before it’s too late – the first dates are already selling out.
Get your tickets for Warking's European tour here.
For King and Crown Tour 2024:
March
1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm
9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
April
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
14 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
26 - Essen, Germany - Turock
27 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek
28 - Harlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
Warkings are:
Tribune - War Chant
Crusader - Steelwing
Spartan - War Drums
Viking - Battle Axe
Morgana le Fay - Unholy Evocations
(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)