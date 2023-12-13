WARKINGS Drop Surprise Music Video For "Ragnar"

Warkings have surprised fans by revealing a long-lost video for their track, "Ragnar", originally released on the 2021 album, Revolution. The lost footage resurfaced after the band's encounter with Viking Ragnar took an unexpected turn.

As "Ragnar" will be an important part of Warkings’ setlist on their first ever European headline tour this coming spring 2024, the band made sure to get their mysteriously misplaced hard disk back to its rightful owners, and unveil the video as a special gift to their dedicated warriors and shieldmaidens.

Today, Warkings also announced that labelmates Hammer King, Victorius, Dragony as well as Winterstorm will join forces with them as direct tour support acts during their battles across Europe in Austria, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Check out the dramatic video, and grab your tickets while they last.

The Viking states: “Well... we did shoot this video with the mighty Ragnar, and then it escalated into an awesome feast. And this hard-disk-thing was gone. Until now...”

The Cursader adds: “We gather our warriors and shield maidens and together with our brother of Hammerking, Victorius, Winterstorm and Dragony - we will make these unforgettable nights of pure Heavy Metal. Deus lo vult.”

Get your tickets for Warking's European tour here.

For King and Crown Tour 2024:

March

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

April

4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

14 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

26 - Essen, Germany - Turock

27 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

28 - Harlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

Warkings are:

Tribune - War Chant

Crusader - Steelwing

Spartan - War Drums

Viking - Battle Axe

Morgana le Fay - Unholy Evocations

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)