WARKINGS Drop Surprise Music Video For "Ragnar"
December 13, 2023, an hour ago
Warkings have surprised fans by revealing a long-lost video for their track, "Ragnar", originally released on the 2021 album, Revolution. The lost footage resurfaced after the band's encounter with Viking Ragnar took an unexpected turn.
As "Ragnar" will be an important part of Warkings’ setlist on their first ever European headline tour this coming spring 2024, the band made sure to get their mysteriously misplaced hard disk back to its rightful owners, and unveil the video as a special gift to their dedicated warriors and shieldmaidens.
Today, Warkings also announced that labelmates Hammer King, Victorius, Dragony as well as Winterstorm will join forces with them as direct tour support acts during their battles across Europe in Austria, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Check out the dramatic video, and grab your tickets while they last.
The Viking states: “Well... we did shoot this video with the mighty Ragnar, and then it escalated into an awesome feast. And this hard-disk-thing was gone. Until now...”
The Cursader adds: “We gather our warriors and shield maidens and together with our brother of Hammerking, Victorius, Winterstorm and Dragony - we will make these unforgettable nights of pure Heavy Metal. Deus lo vult.”
Get your tickets for Warking's European tour here.
For King and Crown Tour 2024:
March
1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
8 - Prague, Czech Republic - Storm
9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
April
4 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
5 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
13 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
14 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
26 - Essen, Germany - Turock
27 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek
28 - Harlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
Warkings are:
Tribune - War Chant
Crusader - Steelwing
Spartan - War Drums
Viking - Battle Axe
Morgana le Fay - Unholy Evocations
(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)