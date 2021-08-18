WARKINGS Premier "We Are The Fire" Music Video

Warkings Warriors beware! The mighty kings return to the battlefield, armed with glorious weapons made of pure heavy metal - the time for Revolution is close.

With their next battle hymn and album opener “We Are The Fire” the Warkings prepare their return to Earth and call for Revolution! “We Are The Fire” bursts in with full power and sets a statement with driving drums, catchy choruses, and fanfare on the beat.

“We Are The Fire!

We Are The Light!

We Are The Hammer!

We Will Fight!”

The Viking on the album release: “The time has come, the world needs a Revolution. Raise your banners, fly our colors and join us on our way. We are the fire!”

Get ready for Revolution and watch the new video for “We Are The Fire”:

The third part of the Warkings saga will be unleashed on August 20 via Napalm Records, so sharpen your weapons and join the Warkings Revolution.

After their rebirth and the fight against the armies of the underworld, it's time for Revolution under the flag of the Warkings. The four ancient kings, a Roman Tribune, a wild Viking, a noble Crusader and a martial Spartan, raise the red flag and gather their warriors for the next battle.

Revolution will be available in the following formats:

- Digital album

- 1 CD Digipack

- 1 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- Die Hard Edition: 1 LP Gatefold Marbled Crystal Clear & Sky - Blue Vinyl with Slipmat (strictly limited to 300)

- Deluxe Box, including 1 CD Digipack, leather wristband, exclusive Lanyard & pass, 4 Autograph cards and a special signed autograph card in every 5th Box (strictly limited to 500)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"We Are The Fire"

"Sparta - Part II"

"Fight"

"Spartacus"

"Kill For The King"

"Deus lo Vult"

"Ave Roma"

"Ragnar"

"By The Blade"

"Where Dreams Die"

“Spartacus” lyric video:

"Fight" video:

Warkings are:

Tribune - Vocals

Crusader - Guitars

Spartan - Drums

Viking - Bass

(Photo - Schwaighofer Art)