WARKINGS – Pro-Shot Footage Of Rockpalast 2022 Performance Streaming

Rockpalast has shared the 40 minute set from triumphant power metallers Warkings from 2022..

Escaping the underworld once more, the mighty Warkings rejoin on the battlefield with an unforeseen new ally - none other than legendary sorceress Morgana Le Fay. The sister of Arthur and mistress of the lost has joined the ancient royalty to accompany them in all of their upcoming battles! So, beware for the fourth chapter of the Warkings saga, Morgana,out now via Napalm Records.

With their third single, "Hellfire", the evil sorceress raises her haunting voice shortly before the album release to reveal the toxic history of her love-hate relationship with King Arthur. Surrounded by slaves, the heroic king sits on his throne in the video. In the demonic depths, the Lady of Lost Souls meets her brother, who challenges her to battle. “Hellfire” will be unleashed on the biggest battlefield in the bands’ career at the upcoming tour with Powerwolf and Dragonforce.

The dark sorceress Morgana on “Hellfire”: “Walk with me in hell... let us become fire and conquer the underworld. I am reborn.”

The mighty Crusader adds on the tour: “Wolfsnächte are coming... join us on our holy European crusade. We will meet on the battlefield.”

Forging their musical steel in the tradition of Powerwolf, Sabaton, HammerFall and Running Wild, the Warkings burst onto the battlefields in 2018. They gathered their Warriors around the world and entered the Official German Album Charts 2021 at #13 with Revolution. Gathered in the golden halls of Valhalla, the four ancient kings - a roman Tribune, a wild Viking, a noble Crusader and a martial Spartan - are now back with Morgana, having already escaped from the underworld, fought the Monarchs of the dusk and called for Revolution.

Warkings on Morgana: “A voice so dark and evil... a tale so twisted and mysterious. We created epic songs to tell the story of the dark sorceress. Welcome to the hellfire... the burning world of Morgana le Fay.”

Morgana is available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (incl. 1CD Digisleeve, medallion of the dark sorceress, full dice-game, consisting of: valvet bag with Warkings logo, 5 glow in the dark dice, 5 playing cards, game instructions (front)/ Warkings poster (back) A4 - strictly limited to 500 worldwide

- 1 LP Vinyl Glow In The Dark - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1 LP Vinyl Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100 worldwide

- Digital Album

“To The King” lyric video:





"Monsters" video:

Back in the realms of the dead after their Revolution, the Warkings were captivated by the eerie and extraordinary chanting voice of “evil” sorceress Morgana La Fey. Obsessed with the idea of telling humanity her own version of her story, the witch inspired the Warkings to include her in their circle as they fought their next battles - a covenant made for eternity.

Warkings are:

Tribune - Vocals

Crusader - Guitars

Spartan - Drums

Viking - Bass

Morgana le Fay - Unholy evocations

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)