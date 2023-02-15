WARKINGS Release Official Music Video For "Heart Of Rage"

From the depths of Valhalla, the mighty Warkings rise once again, together with the dark sorceress Morgana Le Fay. The freshly crowned Top 10-charting band just returned from the biggest tour of their career with one of the biggest bands in modern heavy metal, Powerwolf. Now, they present a new official video, crafted with content from that tour, which was attended by more than 100,000 ecstatic fans across Europe. For everyone that missed the tour, the warriors will fight back with Feuerschwanz on their upcoming tour this spring.

Morgana on the new video “Heart Of Rage”: “While marching into battle with thousands of Warkings Warriors; I rose from the darkest age and brought my agony to the stage - because only you could heal my heart of rage. Sing with me.”

It is with great pleasure that Napalm Records has extended their worldwide contract with the mighty Warkings. Starting from zero, the mighty warriors hail as a Top 10-charting band after only five years in the world of the living.

Warkings state: “The Allfather sent us to Napalm Records when we first came back to life. Together we started our crusade and built an army of great and loyal fans, and now we renewed our contract with these fine warriors and shield maidens. It’s written in blood and the ravens will spread the word. We will ride into battle with the best support we’ve ever had.”

Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser adds: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with one of the hottest up and coming metal acts currently – Warkings! We will continue the battles and the building of a great Metal-Empire! A-hu!”

Warkings are:

Tribune - Vocals

Crusader - Guitars

Spartan - Drums

Viking - Bass

Morgana le Fay - Unholy evocations

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)