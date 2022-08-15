WARKINGS To Release Morgana Album In November; Music Video For "Monsters" Feat. MORGANA LE FAY Streaming

Warkings Warriors beware! The mighty kings return to the battlefield, this time accompanied by an unexpected new ally - none other than the legendary sorceress Morgana le Fay, who will join them in all their battles from here forth. The sister of Arthur and mistress of the lost souls has joined the four kings in the fourth chapter of the Warkings saga, Morgana, to be unleashed on November 11, 2022 via Napalm Records.

Together with the pre-order start and the album announcement, the mighty kings unleash their first single and official music video “Monsters” feat. Morgana le Fay. It’s the first time the “evil” witch lends her voice to a Warkings song - and it won’t be the last. “Monsters” tells about the evil in us all, and is the first opportunity Morgana has to tell humanity her own version of her story. The new single comes with a strong official video.

Warkings state: “We traveled the realms of the living to bring back Morgana and she will release her inner monster. The witch is back…to cast her spells again.”

Dive deep into Morgana’s history and watch the new video for “Monsters” feat. Morgana le Fay below.

Forging their musical steel in the tradition of Powerwolf, Sabaton, HammerFall and Running Wild, the Warkings burst onto the battlefields in 2018. They gathered their Warriors around the world and entered the Official German Album Charts 2021 at #13 with Revolution. Gathered in the golden halls of Valhalla, the four ancient kings - a roman Tribune, a wild Viking, a noble Crusader and a martial Spartan - are now back with Morgana, having already escaped from the underworld, fought the Monarchs of the dusk and called for Revolution.

Warkings on Morgana: “A voice so dark and evil... a tale so twisted and mysterious. We created epic songs to tell the story of the dark sorceress. Welcome to the hellfire... the burning world of Morgana le Fay.”

Morgana will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Deluxe Box (incl. 1CD Digisleeve, medallion of the dark sorceress, full dice-game, consisting of: valvet bag with Warkings logo, 5 glow in the dark dice, 5 playing cards, game instructions (front)/ Warkings poster (back) A4 - strictly limited to 500 worldwide

- 1 LP Vinyl Glow In The Dark - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1 LP Vinyl Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100 worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Hellfire" feat. Morgana le Fay

"To The King"

"Monsters" feat. Morgana le Fay

"Last Of The English"

"Heart Of Rage" feat. Morgana le Fay

"Row (Into The Storm)"

"Immortal" feat. Morgana le Fay

"Shame"

"The Rite"

"Legend Untold"

"Armata Strigoi" (Powerwolf Cover) - Bonus Track

"Cry Thunder" - Bonus Track



"Monsters" video:

Back in the realms of the dead after their Revolution, the Warkings were captivated by the eerie and extraordinary chanting voice of “evil” sorceress Morgana La Fey. Obsessed with the idea of telling humanity her own version of her story, the witch inspired the Warkings to include her in their circle as they fought their next battles - a covenant made for eternity.

Warkings are:

Tribune - Vocals

Crusader - Guitars

Spartan - Drums

Viking - Bass

Morgana le Fay - Unholy evocations

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer / Schwaighofer-Art)