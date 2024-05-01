WARLORD Release "Worms Of The Earth" Single And Lyric Video

Epic metal pioneers, Warlord, have released a lyric video for their new single, "Worms Of The Earth", featured on their new album, Free Spirit Soar, out May 10 via High Roller Records. Watch the clip below.

With Free Spirit Soar, a brand-new studio album by Warlord with all songs having been recorded between March and September 2023, singer Giles Lavery and drummer Mark Zonder honor their bandmate, Bill Tsamis, who passed away in 2021. They are joined by Jimmy Waldo on keyboards/synthesizer, Philip Bynoe on bass and Eric Juris on guitars.

“We wanted to finish these pieces of music that were started ‘for Bill’,” explains Lavery, “and the material we felt was certainly strong enough to inspire us to do so.”

Regarding the guitar parts he specifies: “Bill is there where we could pull his tracks off the demo recordings, in much the same way the Beatles were recently able to rescue John Lennon’s voice from an old demo tape. however be assured this album is not "a demo", nor does it sound like one, our new guitarist Eric does most of the heavy lifting as far the recording, but all of the music was written by Bill and we stayed very very faithful to what he wrote.”

Pre-order Free Spirit Soar at the High Roller Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

"Behold A Pale Horse"

"The Rider"

"Conquerors"

"Worms Of The Earth"

"The Watchman" (CD-exclusive track)

"Free Spirit Soar"

"The Bell Tolls"

"Alarm"

"Twin" (CD-exclusive track)

"Revelation XIX"

"Worms Of The Earth" lyric video:

"Conquerors" lyric video:

Lineup:

Mark Zonder - Drums

Philip Bynoe - Bass

Eric Juris - Guitars

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Giles Lavery - Vocals