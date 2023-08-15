WARMEN Feat. CHILDREN OF BODOM And ENSIFERUM Members Release Q&A Trailer For New Album

The new album from the Finnish powerhouse Warmen featuring Janne Wirman (Children Of Bodom), Here For None, will be released worldwide August 18 via Reaper Entertainment.

The band has shared a new video clip along with the following message:

"Check out the first album trailer for the upcoming Warmen album and get more info about how the band got back together, how the new album was made and Petri became the new singer."

Comments Wirman, “Whether you know of Warmen or are new to our music, you are in for a treat! We have put a lot of thought and energy into this release and the new album really represents what we are musically. A lot of melodic stuff and crazy soloing with brutal riffing and drumming.”

The band recently released a new single, "Hell On Four Wheels". Check out the official video below.

Bassist Jyri Helko: "'Hell On Four Wheels' is a fast and furious combination of the new, heavier Warmen and the melodic style of the older albums, including the epic solo battle of the Wirman brothers! We also shot Warmen's first real music video for this song. The camera was operated by Petri Inkinen / Guilty Visuals, and the director was of course none other than Ykä Järvinen, who is responsible for Children of Bodom's classic videos 'Downfall' and 'Sixpounder', among others."

Here For None heralds a new era. True to the motto, "The king is dead, long live the king," Warmen is not only headed towards heavier shores musically due to the band’s updated lineup, but it can also be said with justification that Warmen is taking on the musical legacy of Wirman's former band in a spectacular way.

“I will always be Janne from Bodom. That's okay with me. I'm happy about it and I don't have to hide my past. I also see that as a positive thing for Warmen,” Wirman notes of his good reputation and the attention he gets within the metal scene. Together with his brother Antti Wirman and longtime friend Jyri Helko, the trio has recuited Seppo Tarvainen on drums as well as Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum) on vocals to make Here For None a true masterpiece of melodic death metal.

Warmen will present this legacy live at select events including a release show at this year’s Summer Breeze Open Air. Stand by for further info on Here For None, including preorders, to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Warmen Are Here For None”

“The Driving Force”

“A World Of Pain”

“Too Much, Too Late”

“Night Terrors”

“Hell On Four Wheels”

“The End Of The Line”

“Death’s On Its Way”

“The Cold Unknown”

“Dancing With Tears In My Eyes”

“Warmen Are Here For None”

Warmen:

Janne Wirman - keyboards

Petri Lindroos - vocals

Antti Wirman - guitar

Jyri Helko - bass

Seppo Tarvainen – drums

(Photo – Marek Sabogal)