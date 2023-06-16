WARMEN Feat. CHILDREN OF BODOM, ENSIFERUM Members Release New Single / Lyric Video "Warmen Are Here For None"

Warmen is back! The new album from the Finnish powerhouse featuring Janne Wirman (Children Of Bodom), Here For None, will be released worldwide August 18 via Reaper Entertainment.

Comments Wirman, “Whether you know of Warmen or are new to our music, you are in for a treat! We have put a lot of thought and energy into this release and the new album really represents what we are musically. A lot of melodic stuff and crazy soloing with brutal riffing and drumming.”

The band has released “Warmen Are Here For None” as the first single. Check out the official lyric video below.

Janne Wirman: "I am personally so fucking exited to finally release new music from our new lineup! This feels like a brand new era in the Warmen saga and we can’t wait to get the rest of the new album out there for you and to start playing these songs live!”

Here For None heralds a new era. True to the motto, "The king is dead, long live the king," Warmen is not only headed towards heavier shores musically due to the band’s updated lineup, but it can also be said with justification that Warmen is taking on the musical legacy of Wirman's former band in a spectacular way.

“I will always be Janne from Bodom. That's okay with me. I'm happy about it and I don't have to hide my past. I also see that as a positive thing for Warmen,” Wirman notes of his good reputation and the attention he gets within the metal scene. Together with his brother Antti Wirman and longtime friend Jyri Helko, the trio has recuited Seppo Tarvainen on drums as well as Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum) on vocals to make Here For None a true masterpiece of melodic death metal.

Warmen will present this legacy live at select events including a release show at this year’s Summer Breeze Open Air. Stand by for further info on Here For None, including preorders, to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Warmen Are Here For None”

“The Driving Force”

“A World Of Pain”

“Too Much, Too Late”

“Night Terrors”

“Hell On Four Wheels”

“The End Of The Line”

“Death’s On Its Way”

“The Cold Unknown”

“Dancing With Tears In My Eyes”

Warmen:

Janne Wirman - keyboards

Petri Lindroos - vocals

Antti Wirman - guitar

Jyri Helko - bass

Seppo Tarvainen – drums

(Photo – Marek Sabogal)