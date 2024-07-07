WARMEN Perform CHILDREN OF BODOM Classics At Tuska Festival 2024; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

When Janne and Antti Wirman reactivated their band, Warmen, in August 2023, no one could have guessed what would await us. While Warmen was known in the past as a side project and playground for the Children Of Bodom keyboardist, the men (Janne “Warman” Wirman, Petri Lindroos, Antti “Warman” Wirman, Jyri Helko & Seppo Tarvainen) released Here For None, a breathtaking melodic death metal masterpiece and impressively followed in the footsteps of Janne's previous band.

On June 28th, Warmen performed at the Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Warmen Are Here For None"

"The Driving Force"

"A World of Pain"

"Too Much, Too Late"

"Night Terrors"

"The End Of The Line"

"Hate Me!" (Children Of Bodom)

"Sixpounder" (Children Of Bodom)

"Death's On Its Way"

"In Your Face" (Children Of Bodom)

"Hell On Four Wheels"

"Somebody's Watching Me" (Rockwell)

Warmen recently released an animated music video for one of the new album's most popular songs, "A World Of Pain". The fully animated video clip was created by students on the Bachelor of Design (Animation & Interactive Media) course at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. They have spent the last 15 weeks working on the video and the result is a visual fireworks display, an animated short film. Producers Aaron McLoughlin and Simon Norton and their team spent around 3,000 hours creating the video. It can be viewed below.

The band explains: "We're delighted to have now received an animated video from RMIT University and we have to say it's fantastic. It's an incredible visual fireworks display that matches our song: 'A World Of Pain'. Probably the most brutal song on the last album it's always fun to play live, completely different to what we've ever done before. Have fun watching!"

Aaron McLoughlin adds: "Our first impression of the song was how epic the raw emotion sounded, so we wanted to convey that sense of scale. RMIT's talented animation students never fail to impress, and they have dreamed up this brutal off-world setting in which large Things happen. The concept art was so amazing that we immediately knew we had to incorporate a lot of visual effects into the hand-drawn animations, much more than we had ever done before. I'm super proud of the result - it's a planet-destroying track and the team has worked countless hours to visualize the power of Warmen."

Here For None was released worldwide August 18, 2023 via Reaper Entertainment. True to the motto, "The king is dead, long live the king," Warmen is not only headed towards heavier shores musically due to the band’s updated lineup, but it can also be said with justification that Warmen is taking on the musical legacy of Wirman's former band in a spectacular way.

“I will always be Janne from Bodom. That's okay with me. I'm happy about it and I don't have to hide my past. I also see that as a positive thing for Warmen,” Wirman notes of his good reputation and the attention he gets within the metal scene. Together with his brother Antti Wirman and longtime friend Jyri Helko, the trio has recuited Seppo Tarvainen on drums as well as Petri Lindroos (Ensiferum) on vocals to make Here For None a true masterpiece of melodic death metal.

Tracklisting:

“Warmen Are Here For None”

“The Driving Force”

“A World Of Pain”

“Too Much, Too Late”

“Night Terrors”

“Hell On Four Wheels”

“The End Of The Line”

“Death’s On Its Way”

“The Cold Unknown”

“Dancing With Tears In My Eyes”

Warmen:

Janne Wirman - keyboards

Petri Lindroos - vocals

Antti Wirman - guitar

Jyri Helko - bass

Seppo Tarvainen – drums