WARPATH Release Visualizer For New Single "Scars"

Germany's Warpath are streaming their new single, "Scars", featured on the band's upcoming new album, Disharmonic Revelations, out on March 4 via Massacre Records. Watch the visualizer below, and pre-order the new album here.

Warpath are back with their seventh studio album, Disharmonic Revelations, a relentless world-beater of a record, and the first to feature a two-guitars-wall-of-sound attack! A much more mature songwriting approach is met by heavy riffs, relentless but precise drumming and a crystal-clear but also ultra-heavy production by Jörg Uken (Soundlodge Studio).

Towering over all this is vocalist Dirk Weiß, who seriously upped his game tremendously this time! His range is quite impressive, varying from guttural growls, through relentless screaming to harmonic singing.

Led by new recruits Roman Spinka and Claudio Illanes on guitars, the band musically "frankensteins" the primitive, yet violent Carnivore-like outbursts of its opus magnum and fan-favorite Against Everyone (1994) with modern, more sophisticated elements.

Disharmonic Revelations is a musical rollercoaster-ride in the best, yet harshest way possible. Songs like "Vision And Reality" or "MMXX" are hypnotic, slow pace stompers which are followed by crushing thrashers like "Parasite", "The Last One" or "Resurrection". Psychedelic, almost post-rock like moments unfold in "Decisions Fall" or "The Unpredictable Past", before neck-breaking, speedy blast beats disrupt the beauty of the moment... you never know what's lurking around the next corner.

Warpath 2022 is different, even heavier, meaner and darker than ever before! Brutal thrash metal meets death metal meets NY hardcore meets post-rock meets progressive meets noise/wave meets avantgarde.

Inspired by all the chaos and turmoil that was 2020 and beyond, singer and founding member Dirk "Dicker" Weiß also contributes way more than just atypical lyrics: Sarcastic, satirical sideswipes at the former USA president and conspiracy theorist are made in "The Last One"! Emotional, in music framed feelings about the world events in the past year are thematized in "MMXX" & "Disharmonic Revelations". Dealing with one's own life story in "Scars" as well as "A Part Of My Identity."

Parables ("The Unpredictable Past") and egoism ("Egos Aspire") are questioned, decisions questioned ("Decisions Fall"). Present and future ("Digitized World") shake hands with hope ("Resurrection") and a never-give-up attitude.

The CD Digipak edition includes two bonus tracks that are not featured on the limited edition vinyl LP.

Tracklisting:

"The Last One"

"Disharmonic Revelations"

"Parasite"

"A Part Of My Identity"

"Visions And Reality"

"Scars"

"Egos Aspire"

"MMXX"

"Resurrection"

"Decisions Fall"

"Digitized World"

"The Unpredictable Past"

"Innocence Lost" (Bonus Track)

"MMXX" (Alternative Version) (Bonus Track)

"Scars" visualizer:

"Parasite" lyric video:

"Innocence Lost" video: