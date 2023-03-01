WARRANT Classic Cherry Pie To Be Reissued On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl

Warrant's classic sophomore studio album, Cherry Pie, will be reissued on limited edition cherry coloured 180-gram audiophile vinyl on May 12. Only 3,000 individually numbered copies will be available.

Warrant released Cherry Pie on September 11, 1990. It became their best-known and highest-selling release. It peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 and featured two hit singles, "Cherry Pie" and "I Saw Red".

Tracklisting:

"Cherry Pie"

"Uncle Tom's Cabin"

"I Saw Red"

"Bed Of Roses"

"Sure Feels Good to Me"

"Love In Stereo"

"Blind Faith"

"Song And Dance Man"

"You're The Only Hell Your Mama Ever Raised"

"Mr. Rainmaker"

"Train Train"

"Ode To Tipper Gore"