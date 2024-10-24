WARRANT Documentary In The Works - "I Don't Know If It'll Be Rated As A Comedy Or What, But There's Some Funny Sh!t In There," Says Guitarist JOEY ALLEN; Video

Warrant guitarist, Joey Allen, is featured in a new interview with Become A Guitarist Today, in which he reveals that a band documentary is in the works.

Asked if the band has any new material in the works, Allen responds, "Here's the deal with Warrant on records, is that, you know, the first three records, Jani Lane was the the creative force behind all the songwriting, you know, which is fantastic. I mean, he was great at it, and it was a magic time for everybody. When you've got a guy that's bringing in songs like 'Rainmaker' and 'Uncle Tom's Cabin', and nobody else is bringing in 'Uncle Tom's Cabin', you're, like, 'Okay, keep on going.' And so, when he wasn't in the band, and then you've got the five of us, it's kind of the same thing, whoever writes the music brings it in, you know, if it's good and it's complete, then there you go. And I'm not a songwriter as much as I am a guitar player. You know, I'm great at interpreting people that can't play guitar great, and turning it into some cool-sounding riffs, you know, the way I play. But it gets to the point where if there's riffs out there and you need somebody to come in and write lyrics to it, well, then everybody should pay attention and see if there's a riff out there. So the choices of songs and how we put a record together is very arduous, it's very difficult for Warrant for some reason. And it's amazing that after a record like Louder, Harder, Faster that the band was still together. Right? So, looking forward to another record, you're, like, 'Hmm, you know, do you wanna do that again now.' You know, what is it? Seven years later? And I think there's some desire, but it's not heavy.

"And what's happened instead is that we've gotten through a lot of our archives of video tapes and pictures and things that we, all four of us, have in our boxes in the attic and we've gotten them down. Because everybody had those little video cameras back in the day, right? So, there is video of, you know, private video from 1987, and I think we're trying to catalog all that data and kind of put together some type of a documentary with that stuff. And that's the next project.

"So if anybody was in the band from the front end on, from like Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich on, they're gonna get a peek behind what we were doing, what you thought we were doing. Were you right? Were you wrong? I mean, it's certainly not gonna be x-rated by any means, but if you see some of the shit that did go on, I mean it's great fun. I don't know if it'll be rated as a comedy or what, but there's some funny shit in there. So that's it. And then we'll see about new music. New music is different now. People do records, nobody cares. So do we do a few songs at a time and release a song or two? I don't know what our model's going to be. We're not going away."

Watch the video below for the full interview.