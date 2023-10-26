WARRANT Members Tell PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story Behind The Song JANI LANE Said Ruined His Life; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"The story of glam metal band Warrant and their MASSIVE 1990 hit 'Cherry Pie'! Written by lead singer Jani Lane, the song may've been a curse. Jani said as much himself. It was also one of the last big hits of the glam metal genre that towered over the 80s. It may have been the song that ended the genre, coming at a time that grunge took over and obliterated the excess of the music and the neon decade. Current Warrant band members Erik Turner and Joey Allen tell the story of writing and recording 'Cherry Pie' and its impact on the time!"