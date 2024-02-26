WARRANT Share Recap Video From Canadian Concerts

American rockers, Warrant, performed at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino in Calgary, Alberta (Canada) on February 22. The band have released the recap video below, stating: "Calgary ROCKED! Always an honour to play for you. It was a pleasure working with the amazing staff and production crew - the volume was turned up to 11, and we let the good times rock!"

Warrant also played River Cree Casino in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) on February 23. Says the band, "A big rock ‘n’ roll cheers to our Canadian Fans! Great venue, staff, and kick-ass listeners! Thank you all, we had a blast."

Watch a recap video:

Warrant performs next on March 15 at Crystal Grand Music Theatre in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Find the band's tour dates and VIP Meet & Greet packages here.