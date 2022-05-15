WARRANT Vocalist ROBERT MASON Reflects On Singing Live Backing Vocals For OZZY OSBOURNE, Friendship With JANI LANE (Video)

May 15, 2022, 42 minutes ago

news ozzy osbourne robert mason warrant jani lane hard rock

WARRANT Vocalist ROBERT MASON Reflects On Singing Live Backing Vocals For OZZY OSBOURNE, Friendship With JANI LANE (Video)

Warrant / ex-Lynch Mob vocalist Robert Mason is featured in a new career-spanning interview with 80's Metal Recycle Bin. He offers some great road stories, talks about his relationship with Warrant singer / songwriter Jani Lane, singing backing vocals for Ozzy Osbourne on tour, and how he ended up joining Warrant.

On touring with Ozzy Osbourne:

"I got a call from Sharon Osbourne saying that Ozzy was going out on a tour - this was '95 Ozzmosis tour - and Saghron said he wanted to use a real singer (for backing vocals) instead of any backing tracks. Sampling at that point was keyboards firing off samples. My name had come up from a few producers as a likely candidate, so she called me. Within two weeks I was in Stockholm, the guy off stage doing all the background vocals. I did that for a year."



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews