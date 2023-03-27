WARREN ZEVON And The Truth Behind The "Hairy Handed Hit" That He Once Called "A Piece Of Crap"; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Warren Zevon was told by one of the founding fathers of rock, Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers, that he should write a novelty song about a horror movie icon… So he wrote a total joke song, one he called a piece of crap called 'Werewolves Of London'. It became his only hit! It’s a song about a mysterious, sophisticated gent who could be seen dining at Chinese restaurants, and drinking Pina Coladas in posh areas of Soho & Kent. He’s a dapper fellow, with tailored suits, and perfectly coiffed hair. But don’t let appearances fool you. Despite his dashing looks, you better keep your distance... cause he’ll rip your lungs out. The truth behind this ‘hairy handed’ bottled lightning hit, and the tortured artist who released the cap - then “drew blood", next on Professor of Rock.”