WARRIOR Reunites To Celebrate Life Of Fallen Bassist ROBB FARR; Live Video Streaming

On Saturday, July 17, Los Angeles-based band, Warrior, reunited to celebrate the life of their bass player, Rob Farr, at Cooks Corner in Trabuco Canyon, California. This was the first time Warrior has performed live since their performance at the Keep It True Festival in Germany, on April 26, 2014.

Rob Farr was very well liked and frequented the Southern California rock scene playing in a variety of bands over the years. Rob’s other bands National Dust and Radio 80's, performed also. Roy Z and Ira Black headed up an all-star jam as well to finish off the day.

The Warrior lineup included Joe Floyd the founding member, AC Alexander (Lizzy Borden) on guitar, Dave Ducey (Rhino Bucket) on drums, Mike Davis (Halford, Lizzy Borden, Death Dealer) on bass and Sean Peck (Cage, Death Dealer, The Three Tremors) on vocals. There are suggestions that Warrior may be preparing new original material for release and booking additional live performances in the near future.

The Warrior setlist was as follows:

"Fight Or Fall"

"Mind Over Matter"

"Only The Strong Survive"

"Cold Fire"

"Defenders Of Creation"

"Fighting For The Earth"

"Welcome Aboard"

Warrior performing "Fighting For The Earth" at Cooks Corner in California:

Rob Farr passed away at the age of 58. He died peacefully in his sleep and was found dead on Sunday, May 9 after last playing a gig with his cover band Radio 80's two nights earlier at The Kraken in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA on Friday, May 7.