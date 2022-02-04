WARRIOR SOUL - New Single "Out On Bail" Streaming

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by singer Kory Clarke, is back with their highly anticipated new album Out On Bail, out on March 4th, via Livewire / Cargo Records UK. They have released the title track as the album's second single. Check it out below.

Tracklisting:

"We’re Alive"

"One More For The Road"

"Hip Hip Hurray"

"Out On Bail"

"Cancelled Culture"

"End Of The World"

"YoYo"

"The New Paradigm"

Out On Bail is a statement of considerable intent from Kory Clarke, who is one of rock n’ roll’s most prolific, prophetic and controversial songwriters. Poetic and timely, Out On Bail speaks to us as survivors and fighters, celebrating in success and yet wary of things to come. It is a perfect gateway into the mind and soul of this unique songwriter and ground-breaking band.

"Out On Bail"

"We're Alive"

Out On Bail lineup:

Kory Clarke - vocals, drums

Dennis ‘El Guapo’ Post - guitars

Christian Kimmett - bass

Ivan Tambac - drums

John Besser - drums

John ‘Baby H’ Hodgson - guitars

Adam Arling - guitars

John ‘Full Throttle’ Polachek - guitars

Maria Hatzina - special guest vocals