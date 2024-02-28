WARRIOR SOUL To Perform The Space Age Playboys Album In Its Entirety On UK Tour

American rockers, Warrior Soul, have announced a UK tour in July, celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Space Age Playboys album.

Says the band: "2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Warrior Soul’s Space Age Playboys, these shows are going to be epic. If high energy rock n’ roll is your thing, then this is a show not to be missed. Not only will the band play Space Age Playboys, but expect a few other classics thrown in the mix. Glasgow venue will be announced very soon... Tickets for all shows available this week. Check websites for details!!!"

Dates:

July
10 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, Scotland
11 - Waterloo - Blackpool, England
12 - Cart & Horses - London, England
13 - Bootleggers - Nottingham, England
14 - The Victora - Coalville, England
15 - TBA
17 - Trillian - Newcastle, England
18 - Venue TBA - Glasgow, Scotland



