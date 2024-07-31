Was It A Misheard Lyric That Made This GOLDEN EARRING Single A Classic?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Here’s one for ya. Golden Earring was a band that had 47 hits in their homeland but struggled to break through in America. They finally did in 1973 with 'Radar Love'. But it was one and done. They would be known as a one-hit wonder until 9 years later when they shook off that label and had another massive hit with 'Twilight Zone'. But today’s song 'Radar Love' is about a tragic car accident where someone lost their life and a misheard lyric that made it a classic. It’s been covered over 500 times and may have caused more speeding tickets than any other song. Get ready for a great story next on Professor Of Rock."