"Washed Up Drummer" CARMINE APPICE Teams Up Again With Guitarist FERNANDO PERDOMO On New Album Of Instrumental Rock; First Single And Video Released

In a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar magazine, veteran drummer Carmine Appice kicked up a dust storm when he lamented the fact that a certain stadium metal group had been relying on pre-recorded tracks in their live show. In retaliation, the bassist for said metal group referred to Appice as a “washed up drummer.” But as a member of numerous pioneering classic rock bands like Vanilla Fudge and Cactus, often dubbed “the American Led Zeppelin,” as well as longtime collaborator with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and a host of others, Appice has had more than his fair share of stage experience and knows the kind of chops it takes to command a stage show.

Even now, after five decades in the music business, Appice continues to release new albums and break new ground. His most recent project, a pairing with superstar guitarist and producer extraordinaire Fernando Perdomo, is about to unleash a brand new studio album titled Running Up That Hill.

Set for release on May 26, the album consists of fiery rock instrumentals, featuring special guest performances by Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater), Jimmy Haslip (Yellowjackets), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses), Tony Franklin (The Firm), Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Vince Neil) and more.

Check out the album’s first single, a stellar cover of the formerly obscure Kate Bush tune, “Running Up That Hill”, and it becomes clear that far from being washed up, Appice may be just getting warmed up! Stream/download the singlehere, and watch the video below.

Pre-order the CD here, pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Biker Gang" feat. Billy Sheehan & Derek Sherinian

"Running Up That Hill"

"Drum City"

"Pedal Pusher"

"Dada Song" feat. Jimmy Haslip

"Slamming" feat. Jimmy Haslip

"The Rise" feat. Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal

"Foo Manchu"

"Hyperactive" feat. Phil Soussan

"Home" feat. Tony Franklin & Everett Kelly

"Bullets Like Rain"

"Rockin'"

"Bounty Hunter"

"Running Up That Hill" video: