WATAIN Commemorate 25th Anniversary With Die In Fire - Live In Hell (Agony And Ecstasy Over Stockholm) Album; "Before The Cataclysm" Live Video Posted

To commemorate their 25th anniversary as a band, ruthless Swedish black metal collective, Watain, has announced the release of a live album, Die In Fire - Live In Hell (Agony And Ecstasy Over Stockholm), which will be released on November 3 via Nuclear Blast Records.

After 25 years of madness and mayhem that manifested in seven studio albums, Watain‘s intense and much talked-about live rituals remain in a league of their own. Experience the raw power and fiery precision captured perfectly on this live recording from a sold out show that took place in October 2022 in Stockholm, and features fan favourites from albums such as Casus Luciferi, Lawless Darkness, The Wild Hunt, Trident Wolf Eclipse and of course the band's latest offering, The Agony And Ecstasy Of Watain, as well as the Bathory cover "The Return Of Darkness And Evil". The audio was recorded by Jamie Elton and mastered by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studio.

With all artwork created by vocalist and front man Erik Danielsson, Die In Fire - Live In Hell is not only a sonic but also a visual reflection of Watain’s touring cycle for The Agony And Ecstasy Of Watain, and beyond that a symbol of gratitude for their loyal followers worldwide! Die In Fire - Live In Hell is a very personal release dedicated to all those who have joined Watain on their path of lawless black metal darkness during the past 25 years.

Watain have shared a first single, the epic "Before The Cataclysm" (Live In Stockholm 2022). Below you can watch a music video for this track, which was directed by Johan Bååth (Opus Diaboli, I'm in the Band).

Die In Fire - Live In Hell is available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- CD

- Vinyl (2LP w/ 8-page booklet)

* 1LP transparent yellow, 1LP transparent red

* 1LP gold , 1LP oxblood - band exclusive

Tracklisting:

"Ecstasies In Night Infinite" (Live)

"Black Salvation" (Live)

"The Howling" (Live)

"Black Flames March" (Live)

"Reaping Death" (Live)

"Devil's Blood" (Live)

"Serimosa" (Live)

"Not Sun Nor Man Nor God" (Live)

"Before The Cataclysm" (Live)

"The Return Of Darkness And Evil" (Live)

"Nuclear Alchemy" (Live)

"Malfeitor" (Live)

"Before The Cataclysm" (Live) video:

(Photo - Allan Larsen)