WATAIN Debut Official Live Video For "Ecstasies In Night Infinite"; New Album Released

Notorious Swedish black metal collective, Watain, have released their new studio album, The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain. The album just in time to commemorate Walpurgis Night, when April moves aside for the month of May and bonfires will light up the night sky.

E. Danielsson comments: "We have lived with this album among ourselves trembling like an infant upon the altar for a long time now, and today we shall finally set it free. It carries within it the madness and the mystery of all our accumulated experience, both savage and sublime. Our heartfelt veneration unto all that we deem sacred and true. A humble offering to the fires of the Devilgod that ever continue to rejuvenate us, to strengthen us, and to illuminate our path ahead. To all of you who are ready to embrace it; may it take you far."

Watain recently performed a very unique and intimate live show at the Chaudronneries de Montreuil in Paris as a warm-up for Hellfest 2022, presented and streamed by Arte TV. An intense live clip for the opening song of the new album, 'Ecstasies In Night Infinite,' which was taken from the afore mentioned live footage, can be viewed below:

Tracklisting:

"Ecstasies In Night Infinite"

"The Howling"

"Serimosa"

"Black Cunt"

"Leper's Grace"

"Not Sun Nor Man Nor God"

"Before The Cataclysm"

"We Remain"

"Funeral Winter"

"Septentrion"

"We Remain" video:

"Serimosa" lyric video:

"The Howling" video:

Norwegian metal icons, Abbath, are joining forces with Watain for a co-headlining European tour, launching in September.

The Chariots Of Fire tour will kick off at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris, France, and will wreak havoc in 13 more countries before a final curtain at the Vanha venue in Helsinki, Finland. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.

Special guests will be Tribulation and Bølzer for all shows.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo

23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

28 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

30 - London, England - Earth

October

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha