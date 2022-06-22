WATAIN Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Notorious Swedish black metal collective, Watain, performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 19. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Death's Cold Dark"

"Malfeitor"

"The Howling"

"Leper’s Grace"

"Black Flames March"

"Reaping Death"

"Serimosa"

Ecstasies In Night Infinite"

"Stellarvore"

"Towards The Sanctuary"

"The Serpent's Chalice"

Watain's new studio album, The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Ecstasies In Night Infinite"

"The Howling"

"Serimosa"

"Black Cunt"

"Leper's Grace"

"Not Sun Nor Man Nor God"

"Before The Cataclysm"

"We Remain"

"Funeral Winter"

"Septentrion"

"Ecstasies In Night Infinite" live video:

"We Remain" video:

"Serimosa" lyric video:

"The Howling" video:

Norwegian metal icons, Abbath, are joining forces with Watain for a co-headlining European tour, launching in September.

The Chariots Of Fire tour will kick off at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris, France, and will wreak havoc in 13 more countries before a final curtain at the Vanha venue in Helsinki, Finland. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.

Special guests will be Tribulation and Bølzer for all shows.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo

23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo

25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

28 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie

29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

30 - London, England - Earth

October

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha