WATAIN Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
June 22, 2022, an hour ago
Notorious Swedish black metal collective, Watain, performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 19. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.
Setlist:
"Death's Cold Dark"
"Malfeitor"
"The Howling"
"Leper’s Grace"
"Black Flames March"
"Reaping Death"
"Serimosa"
Ecstasies In Night Infinite"
"Stellarvore"
"Towards The Sanctuary"
"The Serpent's Chalice"
Watain's new studio album, The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain, can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Ecstasies In Night Infinite"
"The Howling"
"Serimosa"
"Black Cunt"
"Leper's Grace"
"Not Sun Nor Man Nor God"
"Before The Cataclysm"
"We Remain"
"Funeral Winter"
"Septentrion"
"Ecstasies In Night Infinite" live video:
"We Remain" video:
"Serimosa" lyric video:
"The Howling" video:
Norwegian metal icons, Abbath, are joining forces with Watain for a co-headlining European tour, launching in September.
The Chariots Of Fire tour will kick off at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris, France, and will wreak havoc in 13 more countries before a final curtain at the Vanha venue in Helsinki, Finland. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.
Special guests will be Tribulation and Bølzer for all shows.
Tour dates:
September
15 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
17 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
22 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
23 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
24 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo
25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
28 - Filderstadt, Germany - Filharmonie
29 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
30 - London, England - Earth
October
2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
6 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha