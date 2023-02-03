WATAIN To Launch "Agony & Ecstasy Over Europe" Tour In May

Notorious Swedish black metal collective, Watain, will embark on a European tour in May. A message from the band follows:

"The winds of Darkness blow again! In May, we will head out on the "Agony & Ecstasy Over Europe" tour, taking us into the South and Eastern regions of Europe as well as a few selected off shoots. The dates also include Watain's first show ever in Makedonia as well as in Rome, Italy.

"As special guests we have again invited the mighty Swiss power duo Bölzer to set the mood with their serene invocations of primordial force. Furthermore we will also be joined by Concrete Winds, a band that during the past years have taken the underground by storm with their mutant form of unhinged brutality, something that has to be heard and seen to be fully comprehended.

"16 wild nights of Metallic ecstasy in honor of the Devilgod awaits, and we call for you all to join us! Tickets will be released on February 6th. Support us by getting yours early and by spreading the word about the tour in any way you can!"

Tour dates:

May

4 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

5 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna 12

6 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

8 - Vienna, Austria - Simmcity

9 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space

10 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

11 - Sofia, Bulgaria - TBA

12 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC

13 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater

14 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205

16 - Rome, Italy - Orion

17 - Parma, Italy - Campus

18 - San Dona di Piave, Italy - Revolver

20 - Essen, Germany - Turock

21 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool