Watch 1,000 Musicians Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classic "Paradise City"

As reported by NME, the Rockin' 1000 collective - calling themselves "the biggest rock band on Earth" due to the number of members - celebrated its 8th birthday on July 14th. To mark the occasion, musicians from 25 countries performed the Guns N' Roses classic "Paradise City" at Stade De France in Paris, France. Check it out below.

Rockin' 1000: "In 2015, 1,000 Rockers performed simultaneously 'Learn To Fly' by the Foo Fighters in Cesena, Italy. The video got more than 32 million views and the Foos actually held a concert in town! Since then we organize concerts with 1,000 musicians playing together the songs that made the glorious History of Rock!"