Watch 18,000+ Australian Strangers Sing TOTO Classic "Africa" In New Pub Choir Video

Australia's Pub Choir have released the video below, in which over 18,000 strangers perform Toto's classic hit, "Africa".

Says Pub Choir: "Our most ambitious video EVER: 18,812 people across 15 cities with 37 musical guests, performing ONE epic song. May we present Pub Choir’s rendition of Toto's 'Africa'. We really hope you like it. How good is it when people work together?!?

Edit: We are absolutely kicking ourselves to have made a huge mistake in the credits. We left off the name of our BRILLIANT recorder player, Hannah Coleman, and our INCREDIBLE two flute soloists, Jenny Ridgeway and Louise Wilson. Sorry. And thank you for being a part of our mega music adventure. We're so grateful for your time and talents!!!"