Watch ABBATH's Complete Bloodstock 2023 Performance; Pro-Shot Video Released
April 1, 2024, an hour ago
Immerse yourself in the abyss of black metal with Abbath's full set at the prestigious Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023.
Witness history as on August 12, the Norwegian black metal titans, led by the formidable Abbath Doom Occulta, took command of the Ronnie James Dio main stage. This performance was not just a show; it was a ritual of metal might, echoing the depths of the genre's core.
Abbath, celebrated for their monumental riffs, haunting atmospheric melodies, and the unparalleled charisma of Abbath himself, traversed through their extensive discography. They brought to life anthems from their critically acclaimed self-titled debut and subsequent masterpieces, captivating the audience with every note.
This full set captures the essence of Abbath's legacy and the unbreakable bond with their fans. Revel in the spectacle of darkness, energy, and raw metal power.
This summer, Abbath and his band will revisit the past and pay tribute to the legacy by performing a carefully selected set of old fan favorites and iconic metal anthems he co-wrote and recorded in the period 1992 - 2009. Return To The Raven Realms Tour will be framed by the most spectacular stage show Abbath ever has undertaken in his nearly 40-year long career.
Abbath states: “I can’t wait to get back on stage this summer to perform some old favorites that I haven’t played for a long, long time. Mark my words – It’s going to be loud and epic!”
Return To The Raven Realms Summer Tour 2024 dates:
June
20 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Ronda
22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
23 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
24 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanisers
25 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
July
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rockfest
31 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
August
1 - Vienna, Austra – Arena Wien
2 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
3 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dorcol Platz
5 - Lignano, Italy - Arena Alpe
6 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
7 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
8 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air
10 - Helsinki, Finland - HELLsinki
Abbath previously announced the Dread Reaver North America 2024 tour, with Imperial Triumphant, Black Anvil, and Final Gasp.
Says Abbath: "Abbath is back! After the unfortunate cancellation of our 2020 run we are eager to announce our return in May.
Tour dates:
May
9 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
10 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
11 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub
12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
14 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
16 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
17 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
18 - Munster, IN - Dark Lord Day *
19 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
23 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
24 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest *
* - no Imperial Triumphant