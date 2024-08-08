Watch AC/DC Perform Live In Hannover, Germany; Fan-Filmed Video

AC/DC brought their Power Up tour to Messegelände in Hannover, Germany on August 4th. Fan-filmed video of "Stiff Upper Lip" and "Riff Raff" can be viewed below.

Go to Marco's High Voltage Music Channel for more live footage.

Setlist:

"If You Want Blood You've Got It"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire"

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Stiff Upper Lip"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Rock n Roll Train"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"High Voltage"

"Riff Raff"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock"

The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC on their current European tour. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park