Watch AC/DC Perform "You Shook Me All Night Long" With AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER; Video

Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler, inducted AC/DC into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame back in 2003. He also performed "You Shook Me All Night Long" with the band at the ceremony. Revisit the night with the videos below:

AC/DC are one of the acts scheduled for Power Trip, the historic three-day event taking place October 6, 7 and 8 and bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

This unique night-time desert setting with unmatched concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double-billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking lineup to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for an unforgettable weekend escape.

For more information about ticket types, packages and more, head here.