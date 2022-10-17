Watch ACCEPT Play Without A Singer For The First Time In Their Career; Video

Last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022), for the first time in their history, Accept played an entire show without a singer!

It as announced just prior to the show at The Phoenix in Toronto, ON (Canada) that Mark Tornillo had been taken to hospital for an undisclosed illness and the band decided to go on with the show. Guitarists Wolf Hoffmann, Uwe Lulis, Philip Shouse, bassist Martin Motnik and drummer Christopher Williams all sharing vocal duties!

Check out fan-filmed footage below:

Accept will start their long-awaited Too Mean To Die tour on January 14, 2023 in Oberhausen. The metal Teutons will tour across Europe from mid-January to the end of February, playing 29 gigs in 13 countries, ten of them in Germany alone.

Mastermind Wolf Hoffmann states: "It's been two hard years because we really wanted to go on stage but couldn't for the reasons we know. Anyway, now the time of suffering has come to an end. And only one thing counts now: Accept and our fans are 'too mean to die' - we won't let it get us down and rock the beginning of 2023."

Tickets for the Too Mean To Die European Tour 2023 are now available. Get your exclusive VIP access for the shows of your choice (incl. meeting and photo with Accept) here.

Tour dates:

January

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

15 - Brüssels, Belgium - La Madeleine

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

18 - Paris, France - Bataclan

20 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

21 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

24 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

27 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex

28 - Telfs, Austria - Rathaussaal

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

31 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Hala Euronics

February

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

4 - Helsinki, Finland - House Of Culture

5 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

8 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

10 - Gothenborg, Sweden - Trädgår'n

11 - Kopenhagen, Denmark - Vega

12 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

14 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s

16 - Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

17 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

18 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie

19 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum

21 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

22 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

Accept are:

Wolf Hoffmann - guitar

Mark Tornillo - vocals

Uwe Lulis - guitar

Philip Shouse - guitar

Martin Motnik - bass

Christopher Williams - drums

(Photo credit: “Metal” Tim Henderson)