Watch ACE FREHLEY Perform KISS Classics In Nashville; Front-Row Video Streaming

Front-row video footage from original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's concert at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee on October 3 has been uploaded by YouTube user Greg Perry. Watch below.

Ace, currently supporting Alice Cooper, performed the following setlist:

"Rocket Ride" (KISS)

"Parasite" (KISS)

"Strutter" (KISS)

"Rip It Out"

"Never in My Life" (Mountain cover)

"Good Times Bad Times" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Shock Me" (KISS)

Guitar Solo

"Detroit Rock City" (KISS)

"New York Groove"

"Cold Gin" / Black Diamond" (KISS)

"Deuce" (KISS)