Watch AEROSMITH Play “Back In The Saddle” At First Post-Pandemic Concert

Rock legends Aerosmith played their first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on September 4 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. It was also the band’s first show since frontman Steven Tyler’s stay at drug rehabilitation. Check out fan-filmed footage of Aerosmith belting out the classic “Back In The Saddle”:

Setlist:

“Back In The Saddle”

“Same Old Song And Dance”

“Rag Doll”

“Mama Kin”

“Remember (Walking In The Sand)”

“Stop Messin’ Around”

“Hangman Jury”

“Seasons Of Winter”

“Livin’ On The Edge”

“Full Circle”

“Cryin’”

“The Other Side”

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”

“Love In An Elevator”

“Sweet Emotion”

“Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”

Encore:

“Dream On”

“Walk This Way”

“Big Ten Inch Record”