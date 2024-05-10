Watch ALDO NOVA Perform At M3 Festival 2024; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Canadian rock legend, Aldo Nova, performed at the M3 Festival in Columbia, Maryland on May 4th. Fan-filmed video of his short set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Heart to Heart"

"Under the Gun"

"Foolin' Yourself"

"Ball and Chain"

"Blood on the Bricks"

"Fantasy"

The 2024 edition of the Time To Rock Festival is scheduled for July 5-8 at Knislinge Folkets Park in Knislinge, Sweden.

Organizers have issued the following:

"If you grew up as a hard rocker in the 80s, then it''s pretty certain that you listened to the Canadian, Aldo Nova. Singer, guitarist and keyboardist who has been an active musician in melodic rock since 1979.

The first, self-titled record was released in the early 80s and in total there were three albums in that decade before a few years' break and then two in the 90s. Nova's Dream was released in 1997, but after that it was delayed with new material until 2018.

The latest creation is the incredibly good concept album, The Life And Times Of Eddie Gage, which came out in 2022. Aldo has also produced and been a songwriter for other artists. His CV includes Blue Öyster Cult as well as Jon Bon Jovi, Faith Hill as well as Celine Dion. He even co-wrote one of the songs on Idol winner Agnes Carlsson''s debut album in 2005, which may not feel so rock, but it can be mentioned as it's a slightly odd combo.

As I said, it's mainly about melodic rock when we talk about Aldo Nova and who doesn't remember songs like 'Fantasy', 'Monkey On Your Back', 'Hey Operator' and 'Blood On The Bricks'?

Now he comes to our part of the world for the first time and does the only gig in Sweden, well, the only show in Europe, at Time To Rock. A must for all fans of melodic rock and hard rock. Welcome!"

Time To Rock Festival details can be found here.